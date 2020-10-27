Advertisement
Suspect sought in two failed armed robberies in Gravenhurst
Bracebridge OPP say this convenience store on Muskoka Road near Winewood Avenue and Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst was robbed on Mon., Oct. 26, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened moments apart at convenience stores in Gravenhurst Monday evening.
According to Bracebridge OPP, a masked suspect armed with what appeared to be a firearm demanded cash at the variety stores on Muskoka Beach Road near Winewood Avenue and Bethune Drive near Winewood Avenue.
In both instances, police say the suspect left empty-handed, got into a white sedan parked nearby and drove off.
The accused is five feet seven inches tall and was wearing a reflective jacket, black toque, black mask, and black gloves.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.