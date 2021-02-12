BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario provincial police are investigating a shooting of a man in Victoria Harbour on Wednesday evening.

According to the OPP, the man was shot in front of a house on George Street.

Police received several calls around 8 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area.

The man was conscious when officers arrived and was treated at the scene by Simcoe County paramedics.

He was then taken to the hospital, treated and released.

There is no word of any arrests or charges.

Police are looking for more information on the incident, which they believe was isolated.