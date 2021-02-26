Advertisement
OPP investigating Midland man's disappearance
Published Friday, February 26, 2021 12:40PM EST
Romeo Brennan, 53, was last seen walking near his Midland home on Thurs. Feb. 25, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating the disappearance of a Midland man who went missing Thursday night.
Police say Romeo Brennan was last seen walking on Nelson Street near his home on Robert Street around 9:30 p.m.
They say officers are concerned for the 53-year-old's health and wellbeing.
Brennan was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker jacket, jeans and shoes.
He is a white man, five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.