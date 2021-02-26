BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating the disappearance of a Midland man who went missing Thursday night.

Police say Romeo Brennan was last seen walking on Nelson Street near his home on Robert Street around 9:30 p.m.

They say officers are concerned for the 53-year-old's health and wellbeing.

Brennan was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker jacket, jeans and shoes.

He is a white man, five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.