OPP investigating after abandoned puppies are found along side of the road

Police are seeking witnesses after several puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.

Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and 15th Sideroad on Tuesday afternoon and found a wire cage with six puppies that appear to be a Husky breed.

Police say they didn't appear to have any injuries and weren't in distress.

The puppies have since been taken into the care of Animal Services and are not yet available for adoption.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.