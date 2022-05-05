OPP impound wanted man's motorcycle
A wanted man’s motorcycle was impounded when he was discovered at a local convenience store in Tay Township May 2.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP had been looking for the motorcyclist who had had previously been involved with two fail to stop investigations on April 30 in Wyebridge, and previously on Old Fort Road on April 24.
The officer located the man at a local grocer on William Street in Midland on May 2, and further investigation revealed the man was carrying methamphetamines and an edged weapon.
Those items were seized, as was his motorcycle.
The 35-year-old man of Tay Township faces numerous charges including possession of narcotics, fail to comply with probation orders and charges relating to operating a motor vehicle without insurance, licence and while under suspension.
