OPP divers recover missing canoeist's body

OPP divers recovered the body of a missing canoeist in Tiny Township following an extensive search throughout the day on Monday.

Police say 29-year-old Mateusz Janus of Toronto was reported missing in the morning after a canoe carrying Janus and another man capsized shortly after entering the water north of Mark's Point.

Police say the men were not equipped with safety gear while paddling on the frigid waters of Georgian Bay.

The second man, a 36-year-old from Toronto, was rescued by a cottager in a kayak shortly after the canoe overturned.

He was rushed to the hospital, suffering hypothermia exposure.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Janus' death.