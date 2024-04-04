OPP charged 2 suspects with shoplifting from retail store

On Wednesday, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals with shoplifting from a retail store in Bracebridge.

Officers were dispatched to a home improvement store on Depot Drive after an off-duty officer noticed two men behaving suspiciously.

According to police, the two suspects left the store with stolen goods.

Officers found the suspects outside the store, and the allegedly stolen items were returned.

Police have charged a 52-year-old and a 20-year-old from Mississauga with theft under $5,000.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.