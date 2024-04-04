BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP charged 2 suspects with shoplifting from retail store

    A file image of clothes on a rack (Artem Beliaikin/Pexels) A file image of clothes on a rack (Artem Beliaikin/Pexels)
    Share

    On Wednesday, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals with shoplifting from a retail store in Bracebridge.

    Officers were dispatched to a home improvement store on Depot Drive after an off-duty officer noticed two men behaving suspiciously.

    According to police, the two suspects left the store with stolen goods.

    Officers found the suspects outside the store, and the allegedly stolen items were returned.

    Police have charged a 52-year-old and a 20-year-old from Mississauga with theft under $5,000.

    The accused will appear in court at a later date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News