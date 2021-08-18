BARRIE, ONT. -- Six people face charges after provincial police say they seized over 1,200 cannabis plants from a grow operation in Grand Valley.

According to OPP, the Dufferin Street Crime Unit, the Caledon Central Emergency Response Team, and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement team searched a rural property on Monday, netting a large quantity of cannabis.

Police say they confiscated 1,248 cannabis plants and 725 pounds of packaged cannabis from the location.

The six accused are charged with cultivating cannabis at a place that is not their dwelling house and possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Police say they will not be releasing the names of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dufferin OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.