

Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





The 2018 Ontario Winter Games have now officially come to an end. They’ve proven to be not only a big success, but also a big boost to the region’s coffers.

From figure skating, to curling and ringette, there was plenty of action on the ice on the final day of competition.

“It’s a really great end the season. Most of us competed in nationals a few months ago, so we’ve been training really hard to come here and do our best,” says figure skater Madeline Schizes.

Since Thursday, athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 have competed in 25 events at venues across Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Despite a last-minute venue change for Nordic skiing due to mild conditions, organizers have dubbed these games a huge success.

“The amount of volunteers that have come out, all the sponsors, and all the people who filled the stands really created a great atmosphere for the athletes to compete in,” says Ontario Winter Games general manager Mike Ladouceur.

It’s not only the athletes celebrating gold. The province estimates the four-day event has contributed six million dollars to the region’s economy, and it has been a big boost in business for restaurants and hotels.

“Starting Thursday, we were jam packed. It didn’t stop form the moment we opened the doors and until we closed for the night,” says Kelsey’s Manager Drew Muir.

Hotel Manager Andrea Sullivan was responsible for setting up accommodations for all of the Winter Games athletes across the region.

“We managed to fill over 1,250 rooms in the area, bringing in over $300,000 to the community,” Sullivan says.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke says the event was an opportunity to showcase the best of the city, as the best of the winter tourism season winds down.

“There’s certainly an economic shot in the arm for the community in a time we traditionally call the shoulder season,” says Clarke.