Ontario will move more government services online and redesign the way it makes bulk purchases to save money and make its operations more user-friendly.

The province's Treasury Board President unveiled the broader digital government strategy today during a speech in downtown Toronto.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the top 10 services offered by ServiceOntario will be offered online, but gave no timeline for implementation.

He says the province will also redesign its procurement process to better leverage the province's bulk buying power, estimating the move could save a billion dollars a year.

The government is also reviewing offices it owns and considering selling off spaces it doesn't need throughout the province.

The plan will also see the province consolidate transfer payments to social service agencies to simplify the funding system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.