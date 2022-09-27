Ontario investing $2.5M in supportive housing project in Barrie

The Ontario government announced its investing $2.5 million towards a supportive housing project in Barrie.

The 14-unit, three-storey building at 77 Tiffin Street, known as the Tiffin Street Supportive Housing Project, is currently under construction and aims to support a range of individuals dealing with mental health and addiction issues, those with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness.

The space is also expected to include an elevator for residents with physical disabilities.

"This supportive housing project here in the City of Barrie, spearheaded by the County of Simcoe, is a great example of governments working together to help create housing for those that need it most in the community," said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The province said it would invest an additional $25 million annually in its new Homelessness Prevention Program.

"We made a commitment that we were going to build 1.1 million homes, and we need to make sure that municipalities have all the tools they need to get shovels in the ground faster," said Clark.

The province has yet to confirm a timeline on when the project will be completed.