Ontario government promises affordable housing if new legislation approved
The province promises affordable housing if new Act approved at Queen's Park.
The Ontario government introduced the Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act, which, if passed, would make it cheaper and easier to build affordable homes, provide certainty to municipalities and help more Ontarians find an affordable home based on their household income.
This would help support measures made through the government's housing supply actions plans and its commitment to help communities across Ontario build at least 1.5 million homes by 2031.
The proposed change would update the definition of affordable housing units that would qualify for development-related charge discounts and exemptions.
This approach reflects the ability of local households to pay for housing and recognizes the diversity of housing markets across the province.
"Too many people in Ontario are struggling to find a home that they can afford and our government is working hard to help them," said Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
"This proposed legislation will increase the supply of affordable housing across Ontario and make it easier for people to find a home that truly meets their needs and their budgets," Calandra said.
Ontario will also be consulting on new regulations as part of the ongoing strategy to streamline hearings and speed up decisions at the Ontario Land Tribunal. The results from this fall's consultations will help set service standards and prioritize resolution of certain cases, including cases that would create the most housing.
"We are focused on creating the conditions for growth and construction to take place and making it less expensive to get housing built," said Rob Flack, associate minister of housing
Flack said discounts and exemptions on development-related fees could help lower the cost of building, purchasing, and renting affordable homes across the province, helping to ensure more Ontarians in all parts of the province can find a truly affordable home.
To support procurement savings and efficiencies at the municipal level across the province, the government will also be collaborating with municipalities to ensure they can benefit from provincial supply chain programs and strategies, led by Supply Ontario. Increasing procurement collaboration with municipalities supports Ontario's commitment of leveraging consolidated spending to enable cost savings and efficiencies in all levels of government in Ontario.
"Municipalities are committed to working with the province to increase housing supply and improve housing affordability. Including income as a measure of affordability in Ontario is essential to making home ownership and rental housing more affordable for more people," said Colin Best, president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.
