Auto theft wave in Owen Sound

Six individuals were arrested and 42 charges were laid after a wave of auto theft in Owen Sound, where thieves allegedly broke into unlocked vehicles.

The Owen Sound Police Service received numerous complaints of theft from vehicles over the past several days, and an investigation into the thefts led to the arrests of six Owen Sound residents.

Police say doors were left unlocked in each of the incidents, leading to the theft of valuable items that were left in plain sight. The stolen items included money, wallets, credit cards, debit cards and identification cards. The stolen debit and credit cards were used for unauthorized purchases at several local businesses.

The six arrested individuals were charged with multiple counts of theft, unauthorized use of credit cards and possession of property obtained by crime, among other offences.

The Owen Sound Police Service reminds citizens to keep their vehicle doors locked at all times.