Attempted murder charge laid in Midland hit-and-run

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Midland.

Provincial police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:40 a.m. on Wellington Street, and when officers arrived, the involved vehicle was gone.

Police say they later seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

A 39-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Midland, were arrested on Tuesday.

The man is charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm, while the woman faces two counts of accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Police are withholding the pedestrian's identity, adding "no further details will be released at this time."

It's unclear if the pedestrian and the accused are known to each other.