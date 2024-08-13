Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Midland

Provincial police are investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the alleged incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Monday on Wellington Street.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was rushed to a Toronto area hospital.

Police closed the intersection at Wellington Street and Robert Street for the investigation.

"A short time later, investigators located and seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident," OPP stated in a Tuesday release, but no further information was provided.

Police say no charges have been laid.

They urge anyone with information on the incident, including dash camera or surveillance video, to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.