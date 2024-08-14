BARRIE
Barrie

    • Dog stolen from front lawn in Barrie's west end reunited with owner

    A two-year-old, 78lb labradoodle named Jax was allegedly stolen from its front yard in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Aug. 14, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) A two-year-old, 78lb labradoodle named Jax was allegedly stolen from its front yard in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Aug. 14, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Share

    A dog that police said had been stolen from a front yard late Wednesday morning in a west-end neighbourhood has been reunited with its owner.

    According to police, the two-year-old, 78-pound labradoodle named Jax was taken around 11:46 a.m. from a Wellington Street West home.

    Police say the dog was loose at the front of the property, and the owner was gardening when a man and a woman in a red Honda CRV took him.

    By Wednesday afternoon, police said the dog had been returned, and "there is no further information available at this time."

    It's unclear if the couple and the dog's owner were known to each other or if any charges will be laid.

    Police urge pet owners to "never leave your dog unattended or out of your sight of view."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News