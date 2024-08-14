Accused murderer appears in court

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old man accused of killing his longtime friend and dumping his body made a court appearance in Barrie.

Gabriel DiCecco, who has been behind bars since his arrest seven months ago, sat in the prisoner’s box in a trial-scheduling courtroom as his lawyer set dates for a preliminary hearing.

DiCecco is charged with first-degree murder following the death of his friend, 24-year-old William Schernhammer of Alliston, who went missing on the night of January 12 when he told ones he was heading out to buy cigarettes with a friend.

DiCecco was arrested in late January and charged with committing an indignity to a dead body and obstructing a peace officer.

The first-degree murder charge came three weeks after Schernhammer was reported missing. Loved ones said DiCecco picked William up to grab cigarettes from a nearby gas station in Alliston. For days, they appealed for the public’s help to bring him home. His family never saw William alive again.

Schernhammer’s body was found in late January in the area of the 25th sideroad in Adjala-Tosorontio. Investigators have not confirmed how Schernhammer died or whether there are other suspects involved.

In June, however, police released a photo and video on social media asking for the public’s help finding what appeared to be a light-coloured vehicle, possibly a Buick LeSabre from 2000-2005. The vehicle was seen in the area around the time of Schernhammer’s disappearance.

Investigators believe the driver and those inside the car have information on the case.

DiCecco is scheduled to appear at the Bradford courthouse later this month.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court.