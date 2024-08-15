Prohibited driver busted by technology

A driver prohibited from being behind the wheel of a car was busted by Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP's) Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

Police were patrolling Highway 21 near Chesley Lake Road when they received an alert from the ALPR system indicating a possibly suspended driver was driving on Friday at 4:25 p.m.

The driver, who was not the vehicle's owner, had a prohibited driver's licence. She was arrested, and the car was searched.

Inside, they found a weapon, cannabis, methamphetamine, and other opioids.

A 28-year-old Saugeen Shores woman was charged with operating a car while prohibited, driving while under suspension, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 28-year-old Huron-Kinloss male passenger was charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession and concealment of a dangerous weapon, disobeying a court order and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused parties were held pending a bail hearing.