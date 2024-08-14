Barrie man faces weapons charges following incident involving teen
One man accused of armed robbery faces several charges while police seek to arrest a second man following an incident involving a youth in Barrie.
According to police, the two suspects approached the teen at Georgian Mall on Bayfield Street late Tuesday afternoon as he exited the building with his e-bike.
They say the boy ignored the two men and entered a nearby restaurant, leaving his e-bike against an exterior wall. Police say he looked back to see the two men on the bike, so he rushed back outside to make sure they didn't leave with it.
"The male got off the e-bike and walked over to where the other male was standing in the parking lot, and as the victim approached the two males, one of them lifted his shirt and exposed what appeared to be a firearm," Barrie police stated in a release about the incident.
Police say the young man and two suspects exchanged words, and one of the men made a threatening gesture with the suspected firearm.
Officers arrived, located one of the men involved, and placed him under arrest. The 25-year-old faces charges of armed robbery, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and weapons-related offences.
The other man fled on foot but police say they know who he is, and they are searching for him on charges of robbery.
Police say a replica firearm was found in some bushes near the restaurant.
