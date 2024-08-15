Health unit calls for Swim Advisory on Barrie beach

One of Barrie's beaches has been tested for water purity and found wanting.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) tested the waters off Minet's Point Beach on Tuesday and immediately recommended a Swim Advisory.

"Staff are currently posting advisory signage and resampling the beach today," said Scott LaMantia, manager of Marketing and Communications at the City of Barrie on Wednesday.

The health unit posts a Swim Advisory when bacteria counts are high enough to cause minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections and stomach illness.

"We will share an update on the advisory once we hear from the SMDHU," he said.

In addition to Barrie, the following regional beaches have been put under a Swim Advisory: