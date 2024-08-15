Active search underway for missing Barrie boy

Police in Barrie are appealing to the public for help locating a missing boy.

Officers are actively searching in the area of Blake Street after nine-year-old Korbin was reported missing Thursday morning.

Police say he was last seen just before 10 a.m. in the Blake Street and Huron Street area.

Korbin is wearing a camouflage hoodie, grey pants with a red stripe and white Adidas running shoes.

They urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.

Amber Alert

Police say an Amber Alert is not likely as this case does not meet the criteria.

An Amber Alert is an emergency alert message sent by the Ontario Provincial Police for cases of suspected child abductions where the child could be in imminent danger.