Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing

A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Grove Street East just before midnight after receiving reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim, who was unconscious with injuries to his head and face.

Police say despite life-saving efforts by emergency services and officers, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigation revealed that before officers arrived on scene, the suspect had been involved in an altercation with the victim and fled the scene.

Following a search, a 46-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police confirm the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police.