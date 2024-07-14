Country Fest takes over Blue Mountain Resort

On Sunday, a festival dedicated to all things country music was held at Blue Mountain Resort.

Thousands of people attended the festival over the weekend to enjoy the sights and sounds of all things country.

The festival was a unique celebration of country music, featuring live performances and family-friendly activities.

Tribute artists paying homage to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton took to the stage while families enjoyed a scavenger hunt, various kids activities, and a mountain-top BBQ dining experience.

Village staff say that because country music is a popular genre, people of all ages were able to enjoy and sing along.

"Country seems to hit the heartstrings of a lot of people; every age is coming out, families, young people, older people, and it is always amazing to me to see some of this traditional country music and young people getting up and dancing to it," said Karen Gaudino, Blue Mountain Brand Destination Manager.

The village at Blue Mountain hosts various events throughout the year, including a reggae event planned for the last weekend of this month.