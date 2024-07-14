BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collingwood Pride festival returns

    The Town of Collingwood celebrated pride this weekend.

    The festival celebrates the Collingwood (2slgbtq+) community and its diversity, vibrancy, and strength.

    The event was a two-day celebration, with Saturday featuring live musical performances, drag queen shows, and a parade.

    Sunday included a downtown business decor celebration, with pride colours covering the doors of several shops.

    The event was organized by the rainbow club, a grassroots community-based organization serving the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning individuals, families and allies (lgbtq+) across the South Georgian Bay region.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

