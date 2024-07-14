BARRIE
Barrie

    • Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Simcoe County

    Clouds formed over Barrie, Ont., in this file image. (David Sullivan/CTV News) Clouds formed over Barrie, Ont., in this file image. (David Sullivan/CTV News)
    A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe County.

    Environment Canada initially issued a watch early Sunday afternoon.

    A large system brought strong wind gusts and heavy rain to parts of the region following that watch, however the system then made its way towards eastern Ontario clearing the skies throughout the region.

    Areas in and surrounding Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale were impacted by the storm.

