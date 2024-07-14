BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person in hospital after crash in Clearview Township

    Car damaged after crashing into a power-line in Clearview Township on July 14, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang). Car damaged after crashing into a power-line in Clearview Township on July 14, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang).
    Share

    One person is in hospital after a crash in Clearview Township on Sunday.

    According to police, the crash happened on Concession Road 5 near County Road 10 just after 12 p.m. when the vehicle struck a power line.

    The male driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

    A portion of the roadway was closed for an investigation however it has now reopened.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement

    One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News