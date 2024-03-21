Ontario government fuels job growth with $3.5M investment in Orillia manufacturer

The Ontario government is investing millions in an Orillia manufacturer that has plans to create dozens of jobs and enhance its facility.

EcoPoly Properties Inc., the world's first full-service plastics laboratory and manufacturing facility, plans to put $32 million into strengthening its presence in Ontario with new equipment and automation to increase production.

On Thursday, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, visited the City of Orillia to announce a $3.5 million investment to support EcoPoly's future plans.

"Through the Regional Development Program, our government is fostering the right conditions for manufacturers to expand their operations and create more good-paying jobs in communities across the province," Fedeli stated.

The Orillia-based manufacturer has become a global competitor, producing biodegradable plastic products, like films and bags, for flexible packaging.

"This funding will not only fuel the expansion of EcoPoly's operations but will also pave the way for job creation and economic growth, reinforcing Ontario's position as a leader in green technology and industrial innovation," said Jill Dunlop, Simcoe North MPP.

The investment will support 85 new, good-paying jobs for local workers.