Online threat to Bradford High School prompts police presence
A heavy police presence will be at Bradford District High School Tuesday.
South Simcoe Police are investigating an online threat targeted at the school.
The Simcoe County District School Board updated the information this morning in a tweet, saying the increased police presence will be at the school and in the surrounding community.
Sarah Kekewich, the public board's manager of communications, said a letter was sent to BDHS families.
The letter states the school was made aware of a post on social media that was threatening in nature. The school immediately contacted South Simcoe police to investigate.
The letter goes on to say, "As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and are acting accordingly. We thank those who brought this to our attention and appreciate the support of our police partners."
Late Monday evening, police confirmed they were made aware of a social media post directed towards the safety of students at Bradford District High School on Tuesday.
The statement from police reads, "We understand the threat is very concerning to students, parents, school staff, administrators, and the community. Police and school officials are working to ensure the safety and well-being of students."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau with the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
