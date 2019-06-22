

CTV Barrie





The countdown is on for one of the biggest summer party events in the region this Canada Day long weekend.

With just one week to go, Burl’s Creek is set to host Canada Rocks with The Rolling Stones and their No Filter Tour on June 29.

Camping is available on Saturday, and will open up to patrons at 7:00 a.m. with parking available at 11:00 a.m.

It was also just announced that Go Transit has partnered with Bus.com, giving concert goers a more convenient way to get to and from the concert.

The northbound Go will run as scheduled to the Allandale Station.

A Go bus will run a special charter service from the Allandale Station to Burl's Creek.

A southbound bus will run service from Burl's Creek back to the Allandale Go station

Go Transit will also run one special all-stops southbound train after the concert, departing from the Allandale station to Union station At 1:00 a.m.

For more information on bus scheduling and tickets, visit bus.com