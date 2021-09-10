One person stabbed at Georgina trailer park
One person has been sent to hospital following a stabbing Friday evening in Georgina.
York Regional Police say it happened at the Lyndhurst Trailer Park on Highway 48 late Friday evening. According to police, one person was stabbed and taken to hospital. Police were unable to confirm the severity of the injuries or the condition of the victim.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no believed threat to public safety.
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
At least four killed in Taliban crackdown on protests, UN says
The United Nations acknowledged reports on Friday that the Taliban's response to peaceful demonstrations has become increasingly hostile, saying it resulted in the deaths of at least four protesters in recent days.
Truth Tracker | Did Trudeau's government take Indigenous kids to court?
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau falsely claimed that his government is not waging a court battle against Indigenous children despite the fact the Liberals have spent millions challenging rulings involving First Nations children taken from their families by a chronically underfunded childcare system.
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
9 COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday in B.C.'s deadliest day since February
B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced 820 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as nine related deaths.
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
'As a society, we abandoned them': Quebec coroner outraged by delay in getting nurses to hard-hit Residence Herron
A coroner hearing testimony about the situation at a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic said Friday she was shocked at how long it took to get proper help to residents.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
Police investigating after body 'with traces of violence' found in Lachine garage
Montreal police are investigating after a body was found in a residential garage in Lachine Friday night.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Human remains discovered at recycling plant; Ottawa police investigating
Ottawa police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a recycling plant in the city’s southeast end.
Ottawa records first COVID-19 death in two months
A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 since early July.
Senators expect capacity crowds to be allowed to start NHL season
The Ottawa Senators say they expect to be able to host capacity crowds when the NHL regular season starts next month.
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
Housing prices in this Ontario city are absolutely booming
People selling homes in one Ontario city are scoring big as housing prices surge.
Ontario school board 'regrets' burning books in the name of reconciliation as part of educational program
An Ontario school board has said that they now "regret" the 2019 educational program that saw books burned and used as fertilizer in the spirit of "reconciliation."
Voters frustrated by long lines, wait times at Waterloo Region advance polling stations
If you're looking to vote at an advanced polling station this weekend, you might want to book more time than you think to cast your ballot.
'Heartbroken': Fergus bride-to-be left without wedding dress after bridal shop closes
A bride-to-be in Fergus claims she is out a wedding dress after the store she bought it from shut down for good.
9/11 terror attacks act as catalyst for legacy infrastructure projects in Windsor
As the world remembers the terror and hysteria in the aftermath of 9/11, it’s impossible to ignore the changes that occurred in society as a result — especially in border cities like Windsor.
Windsor West candidates tout plans for auto industry
Windsor West candidates in the federal election went head-to-head again Friday, this time over their respective party’s plans for the auto industry.
'She’s not done fighting': Local Paralympian in critical condition
Danielle Campo-McLeod, 36, a two-time Paralympic athlete, is on life-support in Windsor Regional Hospital because of complications from childbirth.
Lost medals come home to Southwestern Ontario
The medals of a distinguished military doctor who served in two conflicts, thirty years apart, have been tracked and returned to Southwestern Ontario.
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campus
Just days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuries
The Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
Laurentian president breaks silence, speaks about insolvency process
More than seven months after Laurentian University in Sudbury filed for creditor protection, Robert Haché, the school's president, is speaking with the media about what happened.
Sudbury’s Warriors biker club BBQs for the homeless
Sudbury’s Elgin Street Mission received some extra help with one of their BBQ dinners Friday: the Warriors Motorcycle Club was on hand serving up meals for people in Sudbury.
Sault business community hears from local federal candidates
Sault Ste. Marie's Chamber of Commerce hosted a special luncheon Friday, for the city's business leaders to hear from the local election candidates.
Woman dragged behind vehicle stolen with baby still inside, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police say a woman was dragged behind her vehicle during an attempted robbery as the suspect drove off while a seven-month-old baby was still inside.
Some polling stations change locations, voters urged to check where to vote online
Some voters' information cards may be telling them to vote in the wrong location.
Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
Fire chief rips firefighters for 'disrespectful, disgraceful' behavior at anti-vaccination rally
Calgary fire chief Steve Dongworth had harsh words for a few members of his team Friday after a number of firefighters and police officers participated in an anti-vaccination rally at city hall earlier this week.
Alberta makes some gains in 'booming' employment market, but unemployment rate remains high
Alberta is continuing to gain back some of the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but the provincial unemployment rate remains high.
'9/11 left me without words': Calgary-born photographer reflects 20 years after iconic Time Magazine cover photo
Owerko's photo became an iconic Time Magazine cover image and has since been republished in a special commemorative edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
NEW
NEW | Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
86-year-old patient left on stretcher for three days in waiting room at B.C. hospital
Jolene Carlsen says her 86-year-old father was left on a stretcher in the waiting room at Lions Gate Hospital for three days without being changed or properly fed.
Some B.C. hospitals 'close to collapse' amid surge in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Frontline health-care workers are sounding the alarm that part of B.C.’s health-care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed, as Lower Mainland hospitals quietly cancel surgeries amid a surge of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
Employers can ask for vaccine status of staff, according to B.C. lawyer
A B.C. workplace lawyer says employers and business owners are well within their rights to ask for the vaccination status of staff, ahead of the proof-of-vaccination card coming into effect.