Featured
One person killed in crash in Oro-Medonte
One person is dead after a fatal single vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte on September 11, 2018. (Mike Arsalides)
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 12:13PM EDT
One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Ridge Road West between Lines 5 & 6 just after 10:20 p.m.
Police say the car hit a tree, caught fire, and the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.
Ridge Road remains closed while police investigate.
OPP are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them.