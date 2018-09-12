

Staff, CTV Barrie





One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Ridge Road West between Lines 5 & 6 just after 10:20 p.m.

Police say the car hit a tree, caught fire, and the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Ridge Road remains closed while police investigate.

OPP are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them.