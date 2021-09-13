One person critically injured in crash in Dufferin County

Barrie, Ont. -

One person has been airlifted in serious condition after a collision in Amaranth Township Monday evening.

Dufferin OPP says the single-vehicle crash happened on 25 Sideroad between County Road 12 and the 6th Line around the dinner hour.

The patient suffered life-threatening injuries, according to provincial police.

OPP asks motorists to avoid the area while officers investigate.