One man arrested following handgun incident in Innisfil

South Simcoe Police

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver