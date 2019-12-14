ARRAN-ELDERSLIE -- Provincial police near the Bruce Peninsula area in Ontario say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash.

Police say they received reports of the incident in Arran Township at 6:45 a.m.

They say officers found the vehicle had left the road and ended up in a ditch.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and collision investigators are working there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.