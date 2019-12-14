One dead in single vehicle crash near Bruce Peninsula area Saturday morning
Published Saturday, December 14, 2019 5:47PM EST
OPP file image.
ARRAN-ELDERSLIE -- Provincial police near the Bruce Peninsula area in Ontario say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash.
Police say they received reports of the incident in Arran Township at 6:45 a.m.
They say officers found the vehicle had left the road and ended up in a ditch.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and collision investigators are working there.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.