BARRIE -- There are still hopes for a tentative deal to be struck on the eve of a possible one-day walkout by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF).

Ontario's education minister says the government wants to reach a deal with the province's high school teachers to avoid the one-day strike.

The teachers plan to walk off the job on Wednesday in a bid to turn up the pressure during tense labour negotiations with the government.

In the meantime, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is notifying parents to make plans for their teens, saying secondary schools and adult learning centres will be closed to students tomorrow due to a lack of adequate supervision.

However, Elmvale District High School and Stayner Collegiate Institute will be open for grade 7 and 8 students.

OSSTF will conduct a one-day walkout on Wed., Dec. 4, should a tentative agreement not be reached. Should this occur, secondary schools & adult learning centres will be closed to students. All Gr. 7/8 students @ElmvaleDHS & @StaynerC will report to school.https://t.co/OSFWyGUl8v pic.twitter.com/Vk5qHorp3T — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) November 29, 2019

The OSSTF represents roughly 750 early childhood educators, educational assistants, and office and maintenance workers within the Simcoe Muskoka District Catholic School Board (SMCDSB).

If the walkout takes place, all SMCDSB elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

OSSTF representing our EA's, DECEs, Office and Maintenance staff has announced their intent to participate in a one day strike on Wed, Dec 4th. If this happens, all SMCDSB elementary & secondary schools will be closed for student learning. Updates at https://t.co/VcR3adBNyb pic.twitter.com/f2QtYacwBx — SMCDSB (@SMCDSB) November 29, 2019

Other school boards across the region took to Twitter to post about the potential one-day strike.

Conseil scolaire Viamonde

AVIS IMPORTANT: Il n’y aura pas d’école demain, mercredi 4 décembre, pour les élèves de l’élémentaire et du secondaire. Les jeunes devront rester à la maison. Si une entente devait être conclue, l’information sera affichée ici, avant 21 heures ce soir. #ONfr #OntEDU #éduOnt ���� pic.twitter.com/Tr7P0OxAoN — CS Viamonde (@CSViamonde) December 3, 2019

Trillium Lakes District School Board

OSSTF has announced a full withdrawal of service to take place on December 4 if an agreement is not reached. This will affect TLDSB secondary schools and AAECs ONLY.

Updates will be provided to families as more info becomes available.

Read more: https://t.co/FZh7svlans. pic.twitter.com/webUK0BBjZ — TLDSB (@TLDSB) November 29, 2019

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board tweeted that schools will be open tomorrow.

REMINDER: @DPCDSBSchools teachers are represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA), NOT by OSSTF. DPCDSB schools will be open and classes will run as scheduled on Wednesday, December 4. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) December 3, 2019

MonAvenir Catholic School Board

Avis aux parents : veuillez prévoir un plan alternatif pour la garde de vos enfants demain, le 4, car toutes nos écoles seront fermées (élémentaires et secondaires) en cas de grève générale de la FEÉSO.

Consultez régulièrement la page « Info-Négos » : https://t.co/PS6duDJUze pic.twitter.com/7d4USOaK07 — Csc MonAvenir (@cscmonavenir) December 3, 2019

The Bluewater District School Board sent a letter home to parents stating that on Wednesday, a walkout would have a significant impact on operations and therefore, "all elementary and secondary school sin Bluewater District School Board will be closed to students."

The letter goes on to say that all extracurricular activities, field trips, or events will be rescheduled if possible.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and has been without a contract since the end of August.

The union is asking for wage increases, which would amount to about two percent.

- With files from The Canadian Press