One-day teacher and educational worker strike looms as talks continue
OSSTF strike captains are seen meeting in this photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday. (Twitter / @D16OSSTF)
BARRIE -- There are still hopes for a tentative deal to be struck on the eve of a possible one-day walkout by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF).
Ontario's education minister says the government wants to reach a deal with the province's high school teachers to avoid the one-day strike.
The teachers plan to walk off the job on Wednesday in a bid to turn up the pressure during tense labour negotiations with the government.
In the meantime, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is notifying parents to make plans for their teens, saying secondary schools and adult learning centres will be closed to students tomorrow due to a lack of adequate supervision.
However, Elmvale District High School and Stayner Collegiate Institute will be open for grade 7 and 8 students.
The OSSTF represents roughly 750 early childhood educators, educational assistants, and office and maintenance workers within the Simcoe Muskoka District Catholic School Board (SMCDSB).
If the walkout takes place, all SMCDSB elementary and secondary schools will be closed.
Other school boards across the region took to Twitter to post about the potential one-day strike.
Trillium Lakes District School Board
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board tweeted that schools will be open tomorrow.
MonAvenir Catholic School Board
The Bluewater District School Board sent a letter home to parents stating that on Wednesday, a walkout would have a significant impact on operations and therefore, "all elementary and secondary school sin Bluewater District School Board will be closed to students."
The letter goes on to say that all extracurricular activities, field trips, or events will be rescheduled if possible.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and has been without a contract since the end of August.
The union is asking for wage increases, which would amount to about two percent.
- With files from The Canadian Press