OFSAA cancelled for students with Simcoe County public school board

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe County District School Board has decided it will not participate in the OFSAA championships this fall.

"To ensure the continued well-being of our student-athletes, staff and coaches, the fall athletic season will conclude at the Georgian Bay School Athletics Association (GBSAA) championship level," the board stated on Friday.

The board said students would be confined to completing within the region to mitigate provincial travel.

"Our teams will have the opportunity to compete against schools from other areas of Simcoe County and Muskoka while remaining within the confines of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit," it continued.

The Catholic school board announced earlier this week its students would also miss out on the Ontario championships due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We want to make sure we are slow and cautious, and we're only staying within our region," explained Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board superintendent Chris Woodcraft.

Some students with the Catholic board and their parents expressed disappointment over the news.

One mom even started an online petition to try and push the boards to "let them play" at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA). It has since garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

"This goes against OFSAA itself, who have said, it is time for kids to play," stated Sarah Martin.

Woodcroft mentioned the board would revisit the decision following each sports season during the school year.