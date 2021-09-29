OFSAA cancelled for Simcoe Muskoka Catholic students

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced it was cancelling OFSAA, leaving students and parents frustrated.

"I was so disappointed. I was deflated thinking for my son," said parent Anna Keenan.

Keenan said the board didn't consult with parents, coaches, and teachers about the decision that she feels impacts students' mental health.

"It doesn't make sense, exactly. You can have a Jays game with 30,000 fans, but we can't send our kids to compete at the provincial level?" she added.

SMCDSB superintendent Chris Woodcraft said the decision wasn't an easy one and came down to safety.

"In the environment of COVID these days, we want to make sure we are slow and cautious, and we're only staying within our region, within our Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit region," Woodcraft explained.

Students can move on to the Georgian Bay Championships, "but we won't be moving past this stage," Woodcraft noted.

High school student Carson Kwiatkowski said he prepared for OFSAA all summer.

"[I'm] kind of really upset, honestly, because that's the big tournament or the big thing you always look forward to," he said.

Sarah Martin said she was in shock and angry after hearing the news. The mother of two high school students has started an online petition that has, so far, garnered 1,168 signatures.

"First of all, trying to get it out there as fast as possible for the students, the kids. I think the petition is just an easy way to get the word out as quickly as possible," she said.

Meanwhile, Simcoe County District School Board said it has yet to make a decision.

"The deadline to declare participation in OFSAA festivals and championships is tomorrow (Sept. 30). We are finalizing our plans and will be communicating our decision tomorrow."

The Catholic board said it would reevaluate what it would allow after each sports season this academic year.