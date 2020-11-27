BARRIE -- An OPP officer escaped without injuries after being struck by a car during a RIDE spot check in Caledon, police say.

According to police, officers were conducting the check in the area of Bush Street and Old Main Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police says when the driver was asked to pull over into a nearby parking lot, they drove off, striking an officer with their vehicle.

According to police, 45-year-old Geeta Nair of Caledon parked her car at a nearby residence, where she was arrested by officers and charged with

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

Resist peace officer.

Nair is expected to appear in an Orangeville court in February.