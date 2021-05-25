BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Ontario with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s.

The areas of Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Dufferin County and Shelburne are most at risk for reaching those high temperatures Tuesday.

There is little relief from the heat until Wednesday, with the nighttime temperatures only dropping to 20 C.

CTV News Weather Specialist KC Colby says there is a slight chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Are you feeling the uncomfortable tickle/rash of the Gypsy Moth larvae?Everyone will feel the heat today, feeling 33 w/fair skies & 30% chance of a shower. 17 w/showers/t-storms tonight. Wed showers likely & 22. Thur has sun/cloud & 14 #ctv #ONwx #gypsymoth #purecountry #barrie pic.twitter.com/ywFtZRlcjk — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) May 25, 2021

Environment Canada cautions everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.

The best way to get through the heat is to drink plenty of cool liquids and try to find a cool place for a few hours.