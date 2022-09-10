No injuries reported after fire at Springwater property

Fire crews from two different municipalities converged to battle a blaze in Springwater late Saturday evening.

The call first came in shortly before 9:30 to a property on Holmes Drive West. When crews arrived they discovered a fire in two sheds.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple units from both the Essa and Springwater fire departments were on hand and were able to get the fire under control within about an hour.

The estimated damage is valued at $10,000.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.