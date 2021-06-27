BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire crews in Barrie responded to a house fire in the northeast end of the city Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, multiple 911 calls came in shortly before 5 p.m. after a fire fully engulfed a garage of a home on Grove Street. Crews say they were able to get the blaze under control.

Multiple people living in the home were inside at the time. All managed to get out okay, which fire officials are attributing to the owners following safety guidelines.

"Working smoke alarms save lives, so make sure you take this opportunity tonight to check the ones in your house and make sure you have a home escape plan," says Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark.

Clark says that the fire is not suspicious. The cause is still under investigation.