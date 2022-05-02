No arrests made in Barrie stabbing that sent teen to trauma centre

Barrie police are searching for the person(s) involved in an alleged stabbing over the weekend that left a teenage boy with serious injuries.

Police say they believe a group of males, ages unknown, were involved in the incident on Saturday night in the Johnson Street area near the Imperial Towers building.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, his condition is unknown. Investigators say he was stabbed but haven't said whether a weapon was found.

Police have not made any arrests but say the incident appears to be isolated. They do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

On Sunday, officers were canvassing the area for video and clues. They say they have not been able to speak with the victim yet. His identity has not been released.

Police say the Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and that "there is nothing more we can add at this time."

Barrie police say they will provide information on the case when they have "something meaningful" to update.

Meanwhile, they urge anyone with dash cam footage or information to contact them.