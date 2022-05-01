Stabbing in Barrie leaves teen 'seriously' injured: police

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after being stabbed Saturday night in Barrie.

Barrie police say the incident happened in the Johnson Street area sometime before 9:40 p.m.

The boy was first transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) with serious injuries before being taken to Toronto.

Police say their criminal investigation unit is canvassing the area for video and witnesses on Sunday.

No arrests have been made, and police say they are still searching for suspects.