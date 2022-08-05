Niagara Falls woman succumbs to gunshot

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after being shot in Bracebridge in July.

OPP was called to Stoneleigh Road, where they located two people with gunshot wounds.

James Williamson, 56, of Niagara Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 52-year-old Melisa Burton of Niagara Falls was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Burton succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

“We do believe it may have been a domestically-related incident,” said OPP’s Gosia Puzio, who said she believes the pair were in a long-term relationship.

A post-mortem examination has been completed.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there are no concerns for public safety.

The Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.