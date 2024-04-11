Newmarket urges caution as possible flooding is expected

BARRIE
    Residents in Newmarket are urged to be extra cautious around bodies of water due to the possibility of flooding and pooling.

    Environment has issued a warning for heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, which can pose a safety risk to residents.

    Flooding can impact sidewalks, trails, and areas near bodies of water such as Holland River and Fairy Lake.

    The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority warns that with the ongoing rainfall, streams and rivers may flood, increasing water levels.

    Local streams and rivers can be dangerous during high water flow, particularly near culverts and bridges.

    Children should stay away from all bodies of water.

    The Watershed Conditions Statement will be effective until Monday.

