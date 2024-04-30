Barrie transit set to roll out new network plan

Barrie Transit is set to roll out the first phase of its new network plan.

"The first changes in the new network plan will better meet the needs of current and future transit users,” said Brent Forsyth, director of Transit and Parking Strategy. “We’re introducing a transit system that is quick, frequent and reliable, while maintaining broad coverage to serve as many people and destinations as efficiently as possible."

Phase 1 on May 1:

Transit ON Demand will be available in five new areas of the city and will be free for the month of May.

Phase 1 on June 2:

A new Express Route 400 between Park Place and Georgian College on Highway 400, operating with a 30-minute frequency on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Added service coverage on Hanmer Street, Lakeside Trail, and Amelia Street

To prepare the community for upcoming changes, Barrie Transit will initiate an overlap of the Transit ON Demand service from May 1 to the end of service on June 1.

During this time, the existing routes will continue to operate and riders will be able to use the Transit ON Demand zones for free.

Starting your ride on a Transit ON Demand zone will make your entire ride, including transfer, free of charge.

The service plans to offer reduced wait times and improved local travel.

There are three ways to book a Transit ON Demand ride, using Apple or Google Play and searching for "Barrie ToD", booking online, or calling Service Barrie at 705-726-4242.

Here is additional information on the updated transit network.