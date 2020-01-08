BARRIE -- A Newmarket man will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges of impaired driving in connection to a fatal crash that killed a child in 2018.

On the morning of August 4, 2018, emergency crews attended a multi-vehicle collision in King Township.

A Volvo collided with a Ford Taurus in the area of Davis Drive, west of Keele Street. The Volvo then struck another vehicle before crashing head-on with a Honda Civic carrying two adults and three children.

There were nine people involved in the collision.

The driver and passenger in the Civic, Mark Gomez, 32, and Abby Gomez, 30, were injured and taken to hospital for surgery. Their two boys, ages 11 and three, were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their five-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. She died five days after the horrific crash. Lux Peyton Gomez, 5, died in hospital following a drunk driving collision in King Township on Aug. 4, 2018.

Three other people involved in the collision were injured.

Four months later, Kamau Davis-Locke was charged with impaired driving.

He pleaded guilty this past September to impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Davis-Locke was sentenced on Tuesday in a Newmarket court. The justice also handed Davis-Locke a 10-year driving prohibition.