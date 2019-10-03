A Newmarket man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of armed robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit arrested a 56-year-old man after a bank robbery in Newmarket late last week.

Police claim the suspect held up the bank located in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive area armed with a rifle and demanded cash. Officers say no one was physically injured, and the suspect fled the area before they arrived.

Investigators say the culprit matched the description of a man wanted for allegedly robbing four banks, three pharmacies, two gas stations, a hair salon, and a fast-food joint across the GTA.

Police arrested the Newmarket man in Toronto on Wednesday and confiscated a pellet rifle that they believe was used in the crimes.

The accused is charged with 11 counts of armed robbery and 10 counts of disguise with intent.