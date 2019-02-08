

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





The case involving a high-speed police chase through three municipalities has come to a close in court on Friday afternoon.



Thirty-year-old Jamie Mulholland, a New Tecumseth man with deep aboriginal roots will spend the next eleven months at a healing lodge, a place his family hopes will give him the wake-up call they say, he desperately needs to overcome his drug addictions.



"It gave us what we wanted,” said Jamie’s mother Nancy Mulholland, “and it's sad to say it had to take jail for that to get the outcome."



Mulholland told the court he was in withdrawal and was desperate for drugs when he robbed a pharmacy armed with a knife on May 15, 2018.



Part of Justice Jonathan Bliss’s sentencing he said, “The defence argued that when he has the love and support of those in his community, he stays out of trouble. When he loses that, he becomes prone to self-destructive behaviour. His criminal record seems to suggest exactly that."



Justice Bliss took the time to carefully consider the circumstances of Mulholland's life; which he says have likely contributed to his crimes.



His grandmother badly abused in residential school, and Mulholland himself admitting he was sexually abused as a child.



"He will go to all the healing lodges,” said Nancy. “They're gonna help him out and they're gonna make him a better man."



Mulholland has been in custody since pleading guilty in September. His lawyer says he's pleased with the judge's decision.



"A very fair sentence that reflects both the absolute need for denunciation and deterrence," said Eginhart Ehlers.