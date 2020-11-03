BEETON, ONT. -- Hopes of the COVID-19 outbreak being declared over at Simcoe Manor have been dashed after three individuals tested positive for the virus.

It's the first time in two weeks that anyone has become infected amid the outbreak that was declared in late September at the Beeton long-term care facility.

Over the weeks the virus spread through the seniors' home, quickly infecting both residents and staff members.

The county reports 42 residents and 29 staff members had become infected. In all, 10 residents died with the virus, while one resident remains hospitalized.

Just last week, officials believed the outbreak would soon be declared over because case numbers remained stable for the first time in weeks.

Officials said it is unclear how the virus made its way into the long-term care facility; the health unit has said staff or visitors typically carry it in with them unknowingly.